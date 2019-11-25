Banchory panto banner mystery

The Christmas panto team in Banchory are not in the least bit amused!

They have been left puzzled by the disappearance of a banner promoting this year’s show.

Return to Treasure Island is due to start a three-night, four performance run in Banchory Town Hall from Thursday, December 5.

A banner advertising the panto was recently attached to the wooden fence near the traffic lights at the foot of Raemoir Road.

But it has vanished - leaving members of Banchory Drama Club mystified.

Marcus Lethaby, who is a member of the panto team, told the Piper: “The banner was put up on Saturday, October 27, and was gone by the morning of Tuesday the 30th.

“It cost £70, money well spent we thought to help spread the word about the community pantomime and help fill the town hall for the four performances.

“We asked Aberdeenshire Council roads department if they had removed it, but they could not positively confirm it was them.

“If we got it back soon, we still have time to use it to promote our show.”

A council spokesman confirmed the roads team had no knowledge of the missing banner, and was unaware of who might have removed it.

The show is on in the evenings at 7.30 in the town hall and there is a further Saturday matinee performance at 2.30pm.

Tickets are priced £10 for adults and £5 for children and concessions.

The tickets are available from Banchory Library.