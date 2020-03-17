Banchory path project completed

Banchory Paths Association has completed its second major project in a year.

Volunteers have finished work on the footpath connecting Woodside and Wilson Road.

The route had been neglected, become overgrown with vegetation and was regularly flooded in heavy rain, with most of the surface badly eroded.

Following an agreement with Aberdeenshire Council, volunteers cleared the vegetation and tree debris, creating a path 1.5 metres wide.

The council assisted with removal of the vast quantity of branches and paid for the new path materials.

BPA managed the project, drawing up the specifications, raising the funding and engaging and paying a contractor to lay and compact the path materials.

The group was given a grant by Paths for All and members carried out more than 100 hours of preparatory work last November and December

BPA project officer David Culshaw said: “It is pleasing to see that so many folk, young, old and families, have rediscovered this path again and are now using it to walk to the school and village.

“The path is now well drained and no longer a quagmire in wet weather. It is hoped the usage continues to grow.”

The plan is for BPA and the council to jointly manage the route.

Mr Culshaw added: “We would thank all the many responsible dog owners for picking up after their dogs and using the recently provided dog bin at the north end of the path.

“BPA would also wish to thank its sponsors, Paths for All, Aberdeenshire Council and also the many local people, without whose donations the work would not have been possible.”