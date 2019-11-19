Banchory paths group get Lottery funding boost

Volunteers who improve the paths network in Banchory have been given a major funding boost by the National Lottery.

Banchory Paths Association (BPA) has been allocated £10,000 in the recent round of grants from Awards for All.

The group started fundraising for its Corsee Woods Accessibility Project in 2018 - the main aim being to upgrade just under 700 metres of existing pathway into the woodland.

This will make it accessible for people with mobility issues, whether physical or mental.

The improvements will make the paths safer with the removal of hazards such as rocks, tree roots and muddy sections.

With funding now in place, site work is expected to start this month undertaken by the main contractor CRC Ltd.

Two years ago the firm completed another major project for BPA at Corsee Road/Burnett Park (former railway line).The work is being carried out with the agreement and co-operation of the landowner, Forestry and Land Scotland.

The Lottery grant was the largest among eight others contributing to a total cost of £30,000 - which makes it the charity’s biggest project.

There have been many other individual public donations, which the group says are greatly appreciated as a demonstration of community support.

These include a sponsored bike tour of five Scottish cities by David Culshaw, BPA’s project co-ordimator, earlier this year, which raised more than £2,500.

BPA funding officer Ken Henderson said: “We are currently seeking funds for another project - the restoration of the path between Woodside Road and Wilson Road.

“This is around 200 metres in length and was part of an old road “Roadside of Arbeadie”, which follows the line of what is now called Upper Arbeadie Road.

“BPA has taken on this project following approaches by local residents and support of the Forget Me Not Club at Bennett House to provide the option of an accessible walking route option on their doorstep.”

The path forms a shortcut for many residents to and from the centre of Banchory, but over the years it has deteriorated significantly, becoming overgrown, rough and muddy and flooding in parts.

A recent survey conducted by the volunteers confirmed that people have been put off using the path in such a condition.

BPA has already made a start to improvements to the route.