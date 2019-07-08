Banchory Scouts’ sale a huge success

Banchory Scouts raised more than £10,000 from their annual jumble sale.

The attendance was affected by poor weather but organisers were still delighted with the proceeds.

There was plenty on sale for visitors

Vanessa Holmes, a member of the fundraising committee, said: “Due to the terrible weather the footfall was quite a bit lower and made for a quieter sale in general, but the amount of people did not detract from us raising over £10,000.

“We would like to thank the local businesses that supply us with trucks to go collecting and help with deliveries on the sale day.

“We couldn’t run the sale without the dedicated volunteers that turn up and sort the jumble and help.”

Vanessa has been part of the sale team for nine years.

She said: “It is a great atmosphere, everyone coming together for one aim to raise much-needed funds for the local scout group.

“The local community have always been very supportive of the First Banchory Scouts and it is a real pleasure being involved.

“I meet people and we work as a team to make this huge event happen, it is really satisfying to raise so much from it.”

The main aim in recent years has been to recycle more of the leftover items and a dedicated person arranges for local charities and schools to benefit.

The Scouts have seven sections with two Beaver colonies, two Cub packs, three Scout troops, and there is an Explorer section linked to the group.

More leaders are needed and anyone interested can contact the group Scout leader at algrahamslaw@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the winners of the various Scout awards received their honours at the recent AGM.

Tuesday Cubs Baloo Trophy - Daniel Riach; Tuesday Cubs Akela Award - Isla Murdo; Wednesday Cubs Eagle Trophy - Gregor Niblock

Tuesday Cubs Akela Award - Ross Richmond.

Philmont Shield - Most Improved Scout - Arran Kennedy, Mark Littlejohn, Kyle Glennie.

Diamond Shield - Most improved Scout first year - Bea Richmond, Flynn Rogie, Harrison Rodger.

The Gordon Trophy award to the best patrol in their Scout Troop: Monday Scouts - Eagle patrol - Megan Holtem; Michael Rennie; Nihaal McGarry; Liam MacDonald; Thursday Scouts - Panthers - Ruaridh Down, Cameron Dalgleish, Yann Newey, Blair Garret, Gregor Hauxell, Owen Campbell, Aaron Considine; Friday Scouts - Stags - Kyle Glennie, Hamish Skinner, Max Lightowler, James Aberdein, Danny Noble, Archie Colliter.

Anderson Farming Award - Patrick Duncan.

Alan Smith Quaich June camp award 2018 - Billy Rundle, Neil Pritchett, Mark Littlejohn, Angus Down, Sam Leicester, Noah McMillan.