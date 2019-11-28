Banchory set for festive lights switch-on

Banchory is preparing to light up for the festive season.

The annual Christmas lights switch-on will be held tomorrow (Friday) at Bellfield from 4-7pm.

The reindeer will be the star attraction at the Banchory switch-on. Picture: Cairngorm Reindeer Herd

The popular event, which took a break last year, is organised by Banchory Business Association (BBA) and Banchory and District Initiative (BDI).

They say this year’s light-up will be bigger and better than ever.

The star attraction will be the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd which will arrive at 4pm and will be pulling Santa’s sleigh in the procession later.

They can be seen throughout the evening and Banchory is the only place in Deeside the herd will be visiting this year.

Additional entertainment includes Towie Pipe Band, a Christmas disco, and local singing and dancing performances.

There will also be face painting, balloon modelling and Banchory pantomime characters to entertain youngsters.

Local food and drink stalls have been confirmed and Banchory Round Table will be selling its Christmas trees.

BBA secretary Jenny Davidson said: “The Christmas lights switch-on is a great addition to the Banchory events calendar and we hope lots of people turn up to see Santa and his reindeer.

“New life is being breathed into the High Street as we welcome a variety of new shops and it is important that we keep this momentum going.

“Come along to community events such as the lights switch-on and support local businesses by shopping and eating in Banchory this festive season.

“With the whole community getting involved, we should see our fantastic town continue to thrive.”

The event is free and further information can be found at BBA Facebook page, @banchorybusinessassociation.