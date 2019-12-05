Banchory shines bright for Christmas

Organisers of Banchory’s Christmas lights switch-on were delighted by the response from the community.

The popular event is staged by Banchory Business Association (BBA) and Banchory and District Initiative (BDI).

They had promised a bigger and better event this year - and the feedback was extremely positive.

The festive lights were switched on by Willy Russell, long-serving Banchory and Stonehaven Athletics Club coach.

BBA chairman Ian McIntosh said: “The Christmas lights switch-on was a roaring success and at one point you just couldn’t move for people, which shows the positive impact the event was having in the town.

“Facebook is alive with positive messages and everyone I spoke to thought it was brilliant for all ages.

“The event is now firmly on the Banchory calendar and our town is on the up and up. Well done and thank you to all involved.”

The evening was full of family fun with panto characters, dancers, carol singers and plenty to keep the youngsters entertained.

Star attraction was the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd, making a rare appearance in Deeside this season, to the fascination of the crowd.

The event was helped by the weather - chilly, but dry, putting the town in the spirit for the festive celebrations.