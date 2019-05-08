Banchory skatepark plans given boost

Plans for a new skatepark in Banchory have moved a stage nearer.

Aberdeenshire Council is to formally petition the court in a bid to dispose of Common Good Land in the town for an improved facility.

Marr Area Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the move which would see the section of land at Bellfield Park leased to the Banchory Skatepark Group (BSG).

Banchory and Mid Deeside Councillor Anne Ross described the proposals as a “fantastic opportunity for skaters” not just in the town but from further afield to enjoy fit-for-purpose facilities.

She was also given assurances that neither the annual dog show nor any Banchory Show events would be impeded in any way as a result of the development.

If approved by the court, the move will see the culmination of several years of hard work by the group to create a replacement for the existing skatepark.

Councillors heard that a public consultation attracted 41 responses of which 39 supported the proposal, with the remainder objecting to the adverse effect on the park, noise generated from activities and the impact on other events such as shows.

But the committee was advised that those issues had all now been addressed.

Although the council will have some responsibility for minor maintenance and repairs, the skatepark group will continue to fundraise to cover major repairs or upgrades.