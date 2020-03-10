Banchory skatepark plans move forward

A planning application has been lodged for a new skatepark in Banchory.

Full planning permission is being sought by Banchory Skate Group to construct a concrete facility and floodlights at the town’s Bellfield Park.

Last year, Marr Area Committee supported the lease of common good land for the park.

Skate group chairman Russ Crichton said the budget for the project is £240,000.

Members have been working hard to raise funds through various events and have targets in place.

He added: “We have the backing of the community council and the BDI who have been right behind us since the start.

“Locally we have been working with the estates team on the lease - this is really important to us and without it we cannot proceed.

“There are restrictions on the use of the Bellfield Park which is ‘common good land’.

“I’m hoping that the new skatepark is a great example of ‘common good’ where anyone and everyone that wants to,can use and access the park for free.”

The target date for construction is October this year with completion in around three months - but this is dependent on approval, the lease and funding.

Russ added: “The Skate Group propose that this facility will help to promote visitors to Banchory and play a small part to improving traffic up to the high street.

“It ties in well with the other outdoor projects being considered for the local area.”