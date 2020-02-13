Banchory water plant to undergo £4.5 million upgrade

Work is set to get under way on a £4.5 million upgrade to Banchory’s waste water treatment works.

The project will see a complete refurbishment of the existing plant with old treatment tanks being demolished and replaced.

Mechanical and electrical equipment at the site will also be upgraded or replaced to provide a larger capacity.

Scottish Water says the new treatment facility will be able to continue meeting the needs of the growing community over the years ahead while protecting the environment.

Scottish Water alliance partner ESD will be carrying out the work, which is expected to take up to two years to complete.

ESD project manager Jenny Irvine said: “This investment is good news for Banchory and for the quality of the environment in the River Dee.

“Once complete, the work will both renew key parts of the town’s existing works and provide capacity to support future growth.

“All work is taking place within the existing footprint of the site, which is well screened, and we will do our best to keep any disruption to the wider community during construction to a minimum.”

She added: “Due to the confined nature of the site it will be necessary to use the River Dee walkway to transport some machinery to the site during key phases of the project.

“Notices will be clearly displayed to let users of the walkway know when this activity is planned. The path will remain open to pedestrians and we will have people in place to control the movement of vehicles and ensure the safety of anyone using the path at these times.”