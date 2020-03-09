Braemar hotel wins international award

A Deeside hotel has won an international award.

The Fife Arms in Braemar has earned the LCD Berlin Avis Travellers’ Award for ‘Best Art Hotel’.

The hotel overcame strong competition from L’Arlatan Hotel in Arles, France, and Can 7 on the Balearic island of Formentera.

LCD Awards highlight the world’s best-established and emerging cultural destinations, recognising their exceptional contributions to cultural life.

One of six sections, the Avis Travellers’ Awards celebrate creativity and innovation, as well giving deserved recognition to those dedicated to cultural pursuits.

The Fife Arms, a Victorian inn, was built by the Duke of Fife in the 19th century, and was recently given a multi-million-pound refurbishment by Swiss art dealers, Iwan and

Manuela Wirth, co-founders of the acclaimed global gallery, Hauser & Wirth.

Bringing together Scottish heritage, craftsmanship and culture with world-class contemporary art, the hotel’s collection comprises over 14,000 pieces, including both antiques and specially-commissioned artworks.

Federica Bertolini, Fife Arms general manager, said: “We are thrilled to have been named as Best Art Hotel.

“Art is central to the Fife Arms experience and an integral part of the design story, woven into the fabric of the building, in every room, corridor and corner.

“Each piece is placed not merely to provide visual pleasure but also to tell the story of Braemar and the Highlands, and to enhance the experience of staying here.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “VisitScotland wants Scottish tourism to be recognised as world class.

“We want to champion collaboration, spearhead digital innovation, promote local areas and events and ensure that tourism is recognised for the positive impact it brings to Scotland.

“This award, granted by a distinguished international jury, is a fantastic achievement for the hotel.”