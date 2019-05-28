Braemar pupils spruce up village

Braemar School pupils have been doing their bit for the environment.

They recently carried out a community clean-up in and around the village, supported by staff and Mar Lodge rangers.

The youngsters gathered 7.5kg of litter in just over an hour.

Head teacher Jacqueline Maclean said the event fitted in well with the Eco Schools programme, which the school has recently signed up to.

Class teacher Fiona Wood added: “This community clean-up is part of their journey in gaining the Keep Scotland Beautiful Eco–Schools Green Flag Award.”

Rangers help the children as part of the Cairngorms Nature BIG Weekend.

Debris was cleared from around the playpark, Creag Choinnich Woods, Kindrochit Castle and Castleton Hall.

Once back at the school, all the litter was weighed.

One pupil said: “I really enjoyed the litter pick because we were helping the community. There was more litter than I expected.”

The Cairngorms Nature BIG Weekend is an annual celebration of the natural heritage of the Cairngorms National Park.