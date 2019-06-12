Cairngorms eco cabins set to boost tourism

Cairngorms National Park planning committee has approved 12 contemporary holiday cabins in Donside.

The proposals by Blackbyre Developments are aimed at attracting more domestic and international travellers to the eastern edge of the area.

Based in Corgarff and situated on the Snow Roads scenic driving route, the cabins will be located in a tourist hotspot only a few miles from the Lecht Ski Centre and historic Corgarff Castle.

They will sit amongst a Scots pine forest and are made using sustainable materials with power provided from renewable energy sources.

Rachel Gray of Blackbyre Developments, said: “We are pleased to be given the go ahead for this innovative project in Corgarff.

“Over recent years Donside has seen many local businesses close despite the high number of tourists passing through the area.

“Corgarff and Strathdon have just as much to offer the domestic and international traveller as some of the best performing tourism destinations in Scotland.

“This development will enable more visitors to stay overnight and increase spend in local businesses and visitor attractions.”

The Snow Roads driving route has increased the amount of visitors driving through Donside.

Visit Aberdeenshire’s ambition is to grow tourism spend in the region to £1 billion annually by 2023.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland’s regional director, said: “I am encouraged to see businesses investing in new product at a time when tourism is central to Aberdeenshire’s economic strategy and a key sector for growth.

“The Cairngorms National Park welcomes a wide range of visitors each year to the area, and visitor numbers look set to rise with the launch last year of the Snow Roads Scenic Route and the North East 250 touring route.

“It is essential that visitors to the National Park, as well as travellers on the touring routes and the many skiers, wildlife-watchers and adventure seekers already visiting the area, are well served by quality accommodation. This development is the kind of high quality asset advocated within the national tourism strategy.”