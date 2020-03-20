Cancer charity launches telephone support service

A local charity has set up a dedicated telephone support service to provide continued emotional and practical support during the coronavirus pandemic.

CLAN Cancer Support, which recently temporarily closed its centres across the North-east to protect vulnerable clients, is providing phone-based assistance for anyone affected by cancer.

Staff and volunteers at each of the group’s bases are now available on local telephone numbers to talk to anyone affected by cancer, whether they themselves have a cancer diagnosis or they are concerned about a relative or friend.

Phones are set up in Banchory, Aberdeen, Crimond, Elgin, Inverurie, Kirkwall and Lerwick with support teams able to provide emotional support, professional counselling services and directing to relevant available services.

While the Banchory centre is temporarily closed, support is still available on 07720 737497.

CLAN’s head of services, Iona Mitchell, said: “We recognise the importance of maintaining our vital support services in the community during what is a very difficult time for all.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we will be working hard to ensure that support is available to existing and new clients throughout the North-east.

“The need for cancer support does not go away despite the pandemic, and in fact anyone affected by cancer may have an increased need for the support, reassurance and connection that our expert team can and will continue to provide throughout this period of uncertainty and change.”

She added: “Since we started the telephone support service on Monday, the team has been contacting all current clients, and people have been extremely grateful for the support we can offer. The comfort and reassurance of a friendly and known voice and the assurance that we will be here for all throughout this time has come as a great relief to our clients.

“We are working hard to make additional information and resources available through our website and social media channels to expand our ability to reach those who would normally visit our centres across the north-east.

“Everyone at CLAN is committed to supporting our clients, staff and volunteers and we will do everything we can to continue to provide our vital services in these difficult times.”

Although CLAN’s support centres are temporarily closed, CLAN Haven, the charity’s bed and breakfast facility in Aberdeen for those attending cancer treatments, remains fully open.

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support, call 01224 647 000 or visit www.clanhouse.org.