Careers fair hailed resounding success

More than 50 exhibitors and 500 pupils and parents filled the games hall at Banchory Academy for a careers fair on Monday, September 30.

Over 35 employers - local, national and global - representing a broad spectrum of job areas were there to offer information.

Nine Scottish universities, as well as NESCOL (North East Scotland College) and SRUC (Scotland’s Rural College), were in attendance to give advice about further and higher education (FE and HE).

Depute rector Scott Phimister said: “We feel that it is important to show the pupils the many pathways and opportunities open to them after they leave school.

“We were delighted that so many different exhibitors attended and were able to give first-hand advice.

“The hall was really busy for the whole two hours of the event, and several exhibitors commended the pupils on their excellent questions.”

A small army of pupils helped with the running of the event and were praised for their helpfulness and good social skills.

In addition, there were 16 pupil ambassadors for the Skills Development Scotland website MyWorldofWork (MyWOW), who demonstrated to parents and peers the resources available to young people as they transition from school to the outside world.

Mr Phimister added: “In addition to the excellent information available on MyWOW, we wanted to bring the world of work and further study to life for the pupils.

“The careers fair gave the young people of Banchory Academy the opportunity to have valuable face-to-face conversations with employers, further education and higher education providers.”

For more than three years, the school has been hosting lunchtime careers talks for pupils, bringing in parents and local people who work in a diverse range of job areas to speak about their work, and how their career has developed since school.

This initiative, set up by the school’s parent council, has been extremely well supported by the community, and many of the lunchtime speakers were exhibitors at the careers fair.

Banchory Lodge has worked with pupils on various projects related to the world of work, including S6 induction and S2 hospitality events.

Academy rector Judith Wight said: “Based on the success of the event, we are hoping to offer a careers fair every two years.

“We are very grateful to all the exhibitors who attended the evening and who were so positive and encouraging towards our pupils.

“We also thank our parents and pupils for having supported the event and made the most of such a valuable opportunity to seek out careers information.”