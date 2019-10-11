Catwalk boost for charity

Nine women will take to the catwalk in Deeside this weekend to heighten awareness of breast cancer.

The models will parade in a fashion show at Tornaveen Hall, near Torphins, on Saturday to raise funds for the charity Breast Cancer Care.

The women, who are all undergoing treatment for breast cancer, are members of a North-east-based support group who meet up regularly.

The event is being organised to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Local companies are also getting involved by providing autumn/winter outfits and wedding outfits.

Shops supporting the event are Orvis and Wilkies in Banchory, Hilltrek in Aboyne, and The Fountain in Inverurie.

Carol Reid, a member of Tornaveen Hall committee, which is arranging the fundraiser, said: “The main thing is for the women to do something that boosts their morale, makes them feel better and, through the fundraising, they are giving something back during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

The fashion show will get under way with a short film compiled by media students at North East Scotland College.

Students interviewed three of the women about their individual stories - what it was like for them, what helped them through it, and what advice they would give to other people.

The fashion show, which is being held at 2.30pm, is being filmed for each of the models and their families.

Carol, who has been involved in organising similar awareness events in other parts of Scotland, added that it was really appreciated by families.