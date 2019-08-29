Charity founder is flying high

The founder of a Banchory charity is taking to the air - at the tender age of 73.

Flamboyant fundraiser Heather Morrison is preparing for a wingwalk on Saturday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Forget Me Not Club.

Heather Morrison and husband Covie

Heather will be attached to a Boeing Stearman biplane with a five-point harness for the feat at Upminster in Greater London.

Husband Covie will watch his daring wife travel at speeds of up to 135mph and at a height of between 100 and 700ft.

Heather said: “As the founder of Forget Me Not Club I felt the 20th anniversary called for a special event to take this amazing charity to new heights so I am wingwalking.

“It sounds totally amazing and exciting- my grandchildren suspected they had a crazy grandma but now they are convinced.

“I am extremely grateful to my family and friends for the encouragement and support.”

Heather and a small band of dedicated volunteers founded the charity in 1999, providing support to people with dementia and their families at local club houses and community halls.

In late 2012, the Forget Me Not Club purchased a property in Arbeadie Road, Banchory, and have, with expert guidance and advice from dementia specialists, converted it into a purpose-built facility to provide a safe and stimulating environment for people with dementia, their carers and volunteers.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett lodged a motion at the Scottish Parliament congratulating the charity on its 20th anniversary and praising its work, with special mention of Heather and her husband.

She was presented with a frame of the congratulatory words at a birthday celebration for the club earlier this month.