Charity walk offers the long and short of it

An annual fundraising walk is offering a long and short walk as well as a family fun village to ensure a fun day out for all the family.

The CLAN Walk, which is held at Crathes Castle is set to return for the third consecutive year with a smaller route which are designed for families with young children and older people.

Taking place on Sunday, September 1, the day is organised by CLAN Cancer Support and raises vital funds to support the charity’s work in providing wellbeing support services for those affected by a cancer diagnosis in north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

As well as a 15-mile walk around the Crathes Castle estate, which will be set off to the sounds of a Pipe Band, there is a Milton Mini walk, which is a leisurely three-mile option around the castle grounds.

In addition to the walk routes, walkers and their families will be able to enjoy a family fun day with inflatables, entertainment and refreshments with dogs welcome to join the walks and fun day.

There will also be a variety of food and drink options on the day, including Mexican- inspired food truck MacoTaco, a variety of tasty homemade burgers, and snacks and coffee from Cafe2U.

Clare Jamieson, CLAN’s fundraising events coordinator, said: “The CLAN walk is a great day out and we want to make sure everyone is included. So, as well as The Big One – our 15-mile walk, we are holding the three-mile walk, which is a lovely walk for most people young and old.”

“The event village will offer a host of treats for lunch and snacks, and the inflatables on offer are sure to keep everyone happy all afternoon.”

To sign up now, visit https://www.clanhouse.org/fundraising/events/clan-walk/.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer.

CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.