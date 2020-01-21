Chatty Man’s praise for local slimmers

A Slimming World consultant from Donside celebrated the group’s success by meeting chat show host and comedian Alan Carr.

Stephanie Caira, who manages local Slimming World groups, was delighted to meet the funnyman at the annual awards, and said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year.

She said: “The members at our Donside groups make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage.

“But they’re always certain of a warm welcome and introduction to our flexible eating plan which means you’re never hungry while you’re losing weight.

“And when you join a group, each week members support each other with motivation, tips and ideas, cheering each other on and boosting each other to face any challenges that presents.”

Stephanie added: “Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so I was honoured to represent the Deeside groups at the Slimming World Awards. Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

The comedian, who presented his show Chatty Man on Channel 4, said it was inspirational to meet Stephanie at the event, which was held recently at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ meant to them.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of people like Stephanie who run and manage Slimming World groups every week.

“I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could’ve bottled that Slimming World feeling.”

Stephanie said: “Last year was our 50th year, which was full of celebrations and successes.

“We’ve supported more people than ever to achieve their dreams and we’re so excited about what 2020 has in store.”