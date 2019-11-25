Christmas spirit aplenty at Maryculter

Bells are jingling with the return of Father Christmas to Maryculter for the festive season.

Santa is welcoming children and families to his grotto at The Den and The Glen children’s park.

The grotto will be open from 10am to 5pm from Friday to Sunday, until Friday, December 13.

It will then be open daily from 10am to 5pm until Christmas Eve, when it will close at 2pm.

All proceeds from Santa’s Grotto will to CLAN Cancer Support, organisers of the event.

Ruth McIntosh, the charity’s fundraising co-ordinator, said: “Our Santa’s Grotto is a great way to get the Christmas season started. The sparkling winter wonderland grotto is really magical and is always popular with kids and parents alike.

“We have fantastic volunteers and elves who will be on hand to help Santa, making sure everyone visiting the grotto gets into the Christmas spirit.

“Residents from across the North-east have always been very supportive of CLAN’s fundraising work and we hope they take the time to meet Santa and help us continue our crucial work.

“All proceeds from the grotto will help us to provide free support services to anyone who has been affected by cancer across the North and North-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.”

Located at The Den and The Glen, admission to the grotto is £6.45 per child which includes a gift. No booking is required, and last admission is at 4.30pm.

CLAN Cancer Support, is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer.

The organisation, which has bases throughout Aberdeenshire, aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

In 2018, CLAN supported more than 2,500 people and provided over 6,000 complementary therapy sessions.