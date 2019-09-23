Claire to teach “How to Ceilidh”

A musician from Banchory is returning to Deeside next month to present a workshop on Scottish music.

Fiddle player Claire Gullan, 37, has carved out a career for herself as a freelance musician and instrument tutor.

She will visit her home town on Monday and Tuesday, October 21 and 22, to host the music workshop in the Burnett Arms Hotel.

The former Banchory Academy pupil hopes the event will help people develop new musical skills to put on their own community ceilidhs.

Claire, who has fond memories of her time with Banchory Strathspey and Reel Society, said: “What is better for a community’s soul than a ceilidh?

“I wanted to create a workshop where people could learn new musical skills that they could use themselves – to put on their own ceilidhs within their own communities.

“The workshop welcomes any age of musician, any instrument from an intermediate level.”

After leaving Banchory, she went on to study Scottish music with a scholarship at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) in Glasgow.

Claire, a teacher of fiddle, violin and music, describes herself as a freelance musician, instrumental tutor, Scottish composer, and artist based in Glasgow.

She has returned to RCS to study for a Masters in Education in the performing arts.

Her first “How to Ceilidh” workshop was held in Glasgow during the summer.

‘Pupils’ will perform sets for the ceilidh finale at 3pm on the second day in front of family and friends.

Places for the workshop, being held during the October school holidays, are limited.

Tickets can be obtained in advance from www.clairegullanmusic.co.uk.