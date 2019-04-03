CLAN appoints new board member

A North-east cancer charity has announced a new appointment to its board of directors.

CLAN Cancer Support has recruited Banchory man Mike Wilson, director of Aberdeen-based creative marketing and event management agency Mearns & Gill.

Mr Wilson has a diverse business background in the wholesale distribution and construction industries.

In 2016, he acquired Mearns & Gill, as the business celebrated its 80th birthday.

Mr Wilson - who is a prominent Scout leader in Banchory - said: “I’ve always been impressed by the vital work undertaken by CLAN.

“The inclusivity and accessibility of CLAN’s cancer support services is tremendous and a real help to those facing difficult and uncertain times. The fact that CLAN’s support is available locally to so many communities is also fundamental.”

CLAN chairman, Hugh Little, added: “As a well-respected member of the North-east business community, Mike brings with him a depth of business knowledge and marketing perspective along with an understanding of the third sector which I know will be a strong asset to the board.

“Through each appointment to the board we look to strengthen the existing skillset we have in place, ensuring the board can continue to support CLAN’s senior management team, staff, volunteers and the many clients we support daily throughout the North-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

“With Mike’s contribution to the board, I am confident that CLAN can continue to build on the strength of its reputation and service delivery which has developed during the past 35 years.”

CLAN Cancer Support, which has 11 board members, has Deeside bases in Banchory and Ballater.