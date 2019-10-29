CLAN Friends’ fundraiser

NEWS

Friends of CLAN Deeside, which was formed in August, will join forces with Forget Me Not Club (FMNC) in Banchory to hold a Christmas Craft Fair at the local Scout Hut on Saturday, November 23, from 10am-2pm.

Showcasing local crafts, gifts and home bakes, the event is being held to raise money for cancer support in the town and dementia support in the community.

The CLAN centre in Posties Walk, Banchory, offers a weekly support and information service.

Mike Wilson, from Friends of CLAN Deeside, said: “We are delighted to be joining forces with Forget Me Not for our first joint fundraising event. Like Forget Me Not, CLAN is able to support people locally, with dedicated staff and services for people in Deeside.

“Providing services in the community is important for us all. People affected by cancer do not necessarily want to go into Aberdeen for support. Finding counselling and wellbeing services on your doorstep can make a huge difference when you are feeling unwell.

Eunice Gardyne, from FMNC, said: “It will be a great honour for FMNC to come together with CLAN for our first joint fundraiser, allowing us to raise awareness locally of the services we both provide whilst also raising funds.

“The Christmas fair will hopefully allow families who may be new to the area find out about the fantastic support FMNC provides within the community, not only to people living with dementia but also their families and carers too.”