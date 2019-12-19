CLAN support team gathering

A North-east cancer charity recently held its biannual meeting with a gathering of more than 60 people.

CLAN Cancer Support board members, staff and volunteers met at the organisation’s head office in Aberdeen.

Guests attended from as far north as Lerwick and Kirkwall, and others from Ballater, Elgin, Turriff and Crimond.

The gathering, which takes place in the spring and autumn each year, gives all those involved in bringing cancer support to clients the opportunity to share experiences, learn about new initiatives and celebrate the positive impact the charity has had on people affected by the disease.

At the event, CLAN CEO Dr Colette Backwell shared the latest CLAN news and staff and volunteers had the opportunity to ask questions of trustees and board members in a Question Time-style event.

Dr Backwell said: “We live in such a fast-paced, busy society these days, which makes it hard to engage with everyone regularly, especially with CLAN’s widespread workforce across the North-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

“That is why it is so important for our team to come together to celebrate our successes, learn from each other and connect as an organisation.”

““We’re incredibly proud to have supported over 2600 people in the last year, more than half of whom were new clients.

“The children and families’ team provided support on over 2000 occasions. It’s a fantastic opportunity to thank everyone who helps make this possible.”