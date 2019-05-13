Community council seeks new recruits

The search is under way for new recruits to Banchory Community Council.

Nominations are being sought for vacancies in a number of councils in the Marr area.

Banchory has five places and local people are being urged to join.

Current chair Mary Lennox said: “Everyone has their own views and ideas about what is best for Banchory.

“If you become a member of the community council you get involved with the issues that really matter. You will have a voice in what happens in the town.

“The issues the council tackles can be big or small but they affect all our lives.

“Major recent achievements include Banchory Community Council taking a lead in collating the town’s Community Action Plan, working to build resilience in the event of an emergency such as flooding and helping decide which voluntary groups receive vital funding for projects to benefit local residents.”

The group would welcome new members from all parts of the town, but would be particularly keen to recruit more people from Hill of Banchory.

The closing date for nominations is Monday, May 20, at 4pm