Community say on bridge future

The public is to have a say on the future of historic Park Bridge, which spans the River Dee, near Drumoak.

The busy link between Drumoak and Durris was closed earlier this year amid safety concerns about the structure.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that two community information sessions are to be held in an effort to allow people to give their views on a series of options to maintain the 169-year-old A-listed bridge.

The first session will be held from 3pm to 6pm on Tuesday, September 10, at Durris Kirkton Hall.

The second is between 3pm and 6pm on Tuesday, September 17, at Crathes Public Hall.

Donald MacPherson, Aberdeenshire Council’s bridges and structures manager, said: “I hope as many people as possible can attend both community information sessions.

“We will be providing information about the current state of Park Bridge as well as listening to your views and feedback about available options for how it can be maintained in the future.”

He added: “Aberdeenshire is blessed with a number of historic bridges spanning the length and breadth of this beautiful corner of the North-east.

“However, whilst the council will endeavour for them to be used by motorists and pedestrians, we must ensure they are safe and viable.

“This is why your views are so important in helping shape our plans for how we maintain Aberdeenshire’s bridges in the future.”