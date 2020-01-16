Company’s boost for ‘Friends’ charity

Local charity Friends of ANCHOR has received a £20,000 boost from an Aberdeenshire company.

Civil engineering firm Nicol of Skene, based near Westhill, raised the funds throughout 2019 by organising various events.

They included a dog walk and golf day, with additional donations made each time the firm’s suction excavator, ‘The Anchorator’ was hired.

Employees also took part in the charity’s own initiatives such as ANCHOR Wipeout, with two of the firm’s bosses walking miles to raise funds through the Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

The total raised to-date for the charity is standing at £20,489.87.

Stephanie Nicol, HR manager and company director, said: “We had such a fun year flying the flag for Friends of ANCHOR and bringing our fundraising ideas to life.

“Friends of ANCHOR is a charity that means a lot to us as a family and a workforce, and it’s been great to see everyone rallying around to show their support.

“We were really pleased to once again sponsor the charity’s ANCHOR Wipeout event and our Wipeout teams really got into the spirit, raising a further £10,000.

“We’re very proud to have raised more than £20,000 for this local charity and it’s great to know every penny will go to the cause.”

Erica Banks, Friends of ANCHOR’s PR and fundraising executive, added: “It was wonderful to see the creativity the team brought to their fundraising efforts, always going above and beyond to create a memorable experience for everyone attending their events.

“Their hard work certainly paid off and we are very grateful for the amount raised.

“we would like to say a huge thank you and well done to everyone at the company.”

Friends of ANCHOR helps cancer and haematology patients from Aberdeenshire, Orkney and Shetland at the ANCHOR unit, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Nicol of Skene chose the organisation as its charity of choice for 2019.