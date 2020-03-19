Crathes rally cancelled due to health emergency

Banchory Rotary Club’s main charity fund-raiser of the year, Crathes Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally 2020, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus emergency.

The event, due to be held on May 31, regularly attracts an entry of more than 300 vintage vehicles from all over the North-east and further afield and a large number of entries had already been received for this year’s rally.

Event convener Stewart Park said: “No further entries can be accepted and we will contacting all those who have already entered to discuss the handling of entry fees already paid.

“Government restrictions impacting our club members, supporting organisations and numerous volunteers, have meant that this decision could not be avoided.

“A speedy decision will now allow all those impacted to take early action.”

Mr Park said the club would like to thank all vehicle entrants, stall holders and supporters for their enthusiastic support for the 2020 event, which was on track to deliver a significant reward for the club’s main charity, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.