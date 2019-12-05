Cromar talks focus on climate change

There was a strong interest in the first in a series of winter talks on climate change and its impact on local land use.

The James Hutton Institute, in conjunction with Cromar Future Group, is hosting the four events.

The Institute’s Dr Mike Rivington spoke first to pupils at Aboyne Academy, before joining the Tarland Young Scientists and finally talking to adults in the MacRobert Hall in the evening.

He demonstrated, with simulations based on strong historical data, why people should be worried about climate change.

Dr Rivington, who has contributed to UN climate assessments and to their task force looking at the resilience of food systems to extreme weather, went on to show the simulations of the possible future impacts in the UK, and also in the local area.

The evening finished with the participants considering their own views on personal and community action and providing feedback on them.

It is part of a wider series of talks being delivered.

More are planned in January and February covering water, soils and social and economic issues which arise from climate change.