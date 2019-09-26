Crossing patrol plea from school

A plea has been made for a crossing patroller at Banchory Primary School.

The appeal has come from the school and a local councillor amid safety concerns on busy Arbeadie Road.

Councillor Ann Ross says a crossing patrol is urgently needed

It is hoped a local resident might step forward to fill the part-time paid role.

Banchory and Mid Deeside Councillor Ann Ross said a lollipop person is urgently needed, as the school has been without one for some years.

She added: “At present the children struggle to cross the road safely.

“Children living in the area walk to school.

“For those travelling to school by car, parents can park their cars at the British Legion, Ramsay Road.

“They can then walk to school, but they have to cross the busy Arbeadie Road, which is also on a bus route.

“School crossing patrollers provide an important and invaluable road safety service.”

Head teacher Jackie Fernandez said the lack of a patroller was a concern for the school and parents.

She told the Piper: “It is a busy road and there are clearly concerns over the children crossing the road.

“We would be delighted to hear from anyone who would be willing to take on the role. They would be welcomed into the school family.”

Anyone interested in applying for the job, which involves around seven and a half hours a week, should contact the school on 01330 700370, or, alternatively, go online at https://www.myjobscotland.gov.uk.