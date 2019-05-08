Cycle initiative on right track at Alford

Cycle sessions for adults have been taking place at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford.

They are being held from 6.30-8pm and the remaining classes are on Tuesday, May 14, and Tuesday, May 21.

The four-week initiative involves Cycling UK and Aberdeenshire Council working in partnership with Deeside Thistle Cycle Club, Grampian Transport Museum and Networks of Wellbeing.

The sessions are aimed at beginners, or people who maybe haven’t cycled for many years or have lost confidence.

Cyclists are being invited to take part in instructor-led bikeability sessions, or to brush up on skills and get bikes checked before summer.

Emma Roberts, development officer with Cycling UK’s Big Bike Revival, said: “11 people came along to the first session of which four had never cycled before and a couple hadn’t cycled in over 20 years.

“Everyone had different stories and reasons for wanting to come along and there was a mix of ages and backgrounds.

“The smiles on everyone’s faces was so uplifting - they all worked so hard for the whole session not wanting to stop or take a break.

“You could see their confidence growing.”

Cyclists can register for the sessions via the Eventbrite link

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-adult-beginners-cycle-sessions-grampian-transport-museum-tickets-60214082943.