D-Day: Dumfries and Galloway veteran James Churm recalls that fateful day

A 94-year-old from Castle Douglas is among the 300 veterans who are making their way to Normandy today.

Royal Navy Medic James Churm served as a medic on landing craft, moving tanks from Newhaven to Sword Beach on D-Day.

James Churm served as a medic on landing craft, moving tanks from Newhaven to Sword Beach on D-Day. He is among the 300 veterans returning to Normandy today. (Pic: Wattie Cheung)

Prior to setting sail on the MV Boudicca to Bayeux with Poppyscotland today, he posed for a stunning portrait to highlight his own personal story of that fafetful day, 75 years ago.

James recalled: “My overriding feeling was one of terrible trepidation. Nobody knew what was happening until we got there.

“The amount of shipping in the Channel was fantastic, though; every type of vessel you could think of was there.”

After the War, James became a physiotherapist, including a stint as the physio at Blackburn Rovers.