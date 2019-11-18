Deeside bridge project to receive Royal support

The Duke of Rothesay is to help with the restoration of a Deeside suspension bridge severely damaged by floods caused by Storm Frank.

Cambus O’May Bridge has been closed since it was ravaged by the storm at the end of 2015.

Now it is set to be returned to full use by contractors with the work partially funded by a donation from Prince Charles.

His charity, The Prince’s Foundation, will also play its part in the bridge’s renaissance by rallying support from the local business community to assist in the project.

Robert Lovie, the Foundation’s North-east-based director of outreach, said: “His Royal Highness is determined to see the lovely Edwardian suspension bridge at Cambus O’ May restored.

“It is admired by everyone driving past and walking alongside the Dee, and now the efforts of the local community are about getting it back to what it was -‒ an icon and viewpoint prized by those in Royal Deeside.

“In the same vein as the support he offered throughout 2016 following Storm Frank, His Royal Highness has made a personal donation and The Prince’s Foundation is generating in-kind support from the business community to assist the contractor to get the work done.”

The total cost of restoring the bridge is around £400,000, with Aberdeenshire Council committing £250,000 towards the project.

Kate Allum ,of local charity Ballater Royal Deeside (BRD), is part of the fundraising team that has raised around 10% of a £150,000 target to ensure the restoration of the landmark.

She said: “We’re looking for any help through fundraising activity or donations and anyone who wishes to be a part of our effort should get in touch with us.

“For the local community and visitors, the Cambus O’May bridge is a cherished feature on a beautiful part of the river.

“Like Polhollick Bridge, it is part of our heritage and our countryside, and the fact that it looks so sad at the moment is awful. It cannot be allowed for something that is so important to our community to be left as a scar on the landscape.”

The bridge was built in 1905 and was a gift to the public from Alexander Gordon some 10 years after his death, along with the Polhollick Bridge and several other buildings in Ballater.

It is a Grade B listed structure, which had to be re-built in 1988 for safety purposes and was then re-opened by The Queen Mother.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee, said: “On behalf of Aberdeenshire Council, I would like to extend thanks to His Royal Highness for his generous donation towards the fundraising campaign to have this iconic bridge reinstated for public use.

“Our bridge teams learned a lot from the repair of the Polhollick bridge at Ballater, which also sustained significant damage, but Cambus O’ May is in a much worse state as the damage was much more severe.

“I look forward to seeing this stunning cast-iron suspension bridge reopened in due course for all to enjoy.”

It is anticipated that the work will start in late-spring or early-summer next year.