Deeside castle bazaar boosts Children 1st

The launch of the Nomads Tent exhibition in Kincardine Castle earlier this month raised more than £800 for Children 1st.

The Victorian castle and private home in Kincardine O’Neil transformed its Great Hall into a Middle Eastern marketplace packed with colourful rugs, carpets, furniture and trinkets from around the world.

Preview guests had the opportunity of the first chance to purchase goods with ten per cent of the proceedings going to the charity.

Castle owner Nicky Bradford said: “We enjoyed a fabulous launch day.

“Many of our guests had been before so came in determined to snap up something special for their home.

“Carpets, throws and scarves, in particular, were in great demand.

“We are delighted that we can host an exciting and unique event like this and raise funds for a deserving cause as well.”

It was the Nomads Tent roadshow’s third year at Kincardine Castle.

The Nomads Tent is an Edinburgh-based retail outlet and tribal art space selling carpets, rugs, furniture and other items sourced worldwide.