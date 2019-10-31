Deeside has a new Men’s Shed

The Aboyne Men’s Shed committee announced the commencement last week of a new facility named Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed.

A ground breaking ceremony was held on the site along Aboyne Stone Circle off Ballater Road.

The ceremony was undertaken by Amy Anderson representing NHS Grampian Endowment Trust, and Eric Sinclair former NHS Grampian board member with local supporters, benefactors and AMS Trustees.

The build schedule is to form a wind and water-tight serviced structure by the end of the year allowing occupancy for fit out to commence in January 2020 with a target of completion mid-2020.

The journey which started in April 2016 commenced following presentations by the Scottish Men’s Shed Association and sufficient community interest shown in locating a suitable building to establish a local Men’s Shed.

After exhaustive searches, a building could not be located and Aboyne Castle Estate offered a site for a new build project.

The building, over two levels will be a low carbon design. As the design developed the committee recognised that while still serving as a Men’s Shed the building could be made available for other user groups thereby providing a venue that did not currently exist in the community.

This will be the first such community-type development in more than 40 years. On that basis therefore, It was decided to re brand as the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed.

The project has only been possible by the generous support and encouragement that the committee has received over these past three plus years.

Anyone who wishes to make a contribution to the building can do so at the crowdfunding web site via : https://www.wonderful.org/appeal/closingthegapmainbuildthefinal6-04fdd640. This can be done anonymously if desired.

For further information contact info@aboynemensshed.org.uk