Deeside man’s discovery in attic leads to new book

A retired Deeside teacher has published a book based on wartime letters exchanged by his parents.

Tim Wilkinson discovered the correspondence in the attic of their home in Banchory after their deaths.

The former English teacher at Cults Academy made the book, entitled Boxwallah, his retirement project which has taken him five years to complete.

Tim, 68, who lives in Tarland, said: “I read them, found them fascinating and revealing, and so decided to write a book in which I read these letters to them in their old age to take their minds off an uncertain future.

“The book has general appeal because it raises themes such as the strain of isolation, marital relations, old age and memory.”

Tim’s parents were married in Liverpool in 1941 and his father, Stanley, was immediately posted with the Royal Engineers to the North-West Frontier of India, where he remained until 1945.

His mother, Phyllis, remained in Liverpool with the family until he returned from war.

They left Liverpool in 1965 and lived in Aboyne for 10 years, Maryculter for a further 10 years, then Banchory for 30 years.

Stanley, who was professor of architecture at Robert Gordon University, died in 1999 and Phyllis in 2014.

Boxwallah, a fully illustrated hard back, costs £15. It is available via Amazon, Deeside Books in Ballater, Yeadon’s and the Red Cross shop in Banchory, and Auld Alliance Antiques in Dinnet.