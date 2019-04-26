Deeside members sought by ‘Paws’ campaign

A campaigner is looking to expand her initiative to tackle the mountain of plastic pollution contaminating the environment to Deeside.

Primary school teacher Marion Montgomery, of Stonehaven, is urging dog walkers across the country to pick up litter as part of the drive.

She launched Paws on Plastic last November and it has captured the public’s imagination.

The campaign calls on people to pick up at least two pieces of rubbish - or more if they can - every time they take their dogs out for exercise. Now Marion wants to attract new members in Deeside.

She told the Piper this week: “With more than 300 members in Aberdeen and 200 in Stonehaven, it would be great to boost our membership in Deeside especially with visitor numbers increasing as we go into summer.

“I would like to invite Deeside dog owners to join Paws On Plastic and help keep beautiful Royal Deeside clean. Our members pledge to pick up two pieces of litter while out walking.”

Marion added: “With the dangers of plastic pollution becoming more and more clear, it’s time we all played our own small part.

“It really couldn’t be simpler but every piece picked up is one piece stopped from harming wildlife and entering the sea.”

Paws on Plastic has a Facebook page and you can also follow them on Twitter: @pawsonplastic or Instagram: #pawsonplastic.

The initiative has been praised by environmental campaigners.