Deeside mother supports new road safety campaign

A mother who lost her son in a crash in Deeside nearly a decade ago is backing a new road safety campaign.

The Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland initiative, launched on Tuesday, encourages drivers to prepare for the unexpected and slow down on country roads.

Dorothy-Anne Scott’s son Mark was 19 when he was killed on the A980 from Alford to Banchory road in May, 2010.

He was a passenger in a car being driven by a 20-year-old friend who lost control on a bend and struck a wall. He was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mark, from Torphins, who was about to start an apprenticeship as an aeronautical engineer, died at the scene.

Dorothy-Anne said: “My son’s death was entirely preventable and I hope his story will serve to highlight just how dangerous it is to drive too fast on a country road.

“I’d urge everyone to think about the choices they are making both when they get behind the wheel and also get into the passenger seat.

“You should not take even the slightest of risks when travelling on a country road, and you need to be sure the person who’s driving you won’t either.”

Country roads account for 60% of casualties on Scotland’s roads with latest figures highlighting that more than 7002 people were killed or seriously injured while driving on rural routes in 2018.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said; “Country roads account for a high number of casualties on Scotland’s roads, and each of them is one too many.

“There are many potential hazards which are often very difficult to anticipate, so travelling at the appropriate speed is absolutely vital for any journey on a country road.

“This campaign shows how grave the consequences can be if you choose to exceed the speed limit, and we’d urge drivers across Scotland to consider this at all times, no matter how well they think they know the road.”

Dorothy-Anne added: “Mark’s death was of course unintentional, but that doesn’t make it any easier for his family.

“That’s why we feel it’s so important that we support campaigns like this which ask drivers to think before they act. If more people behave appropriately when driving on country roads, there will be less stories like Mark’s to tell and that can only be a good thing.”