Deeside railway project steaming ahead

A major project is getting under way in the development of the Royal Deeside Railway.

Volunteers have been given final council planning consent for the construction of a new bridge over the Burn of Bennie, near Banchory, diverting the Deeside Way off the original 1853 rail bridge.

It is the latest stage of the new campaign “Going West” - the Royal Deeside Railway Preservation Society’s ultimate plan to take the track from Milton of Crathes through to a terminus in the town. Planning permission in principle already exists.

It is hoped that a new platform, Riverside Halt, which has been built at Crathes West Lodge, will be open in time for the busy tourist season.

But immediate plans are to press on with the new bridge, leaving the old bridge solely for the railway.

Volunteer Fergus McGhie, a former Shell subsea project engineering manager, told the Piper preparatory work on the project had been taking place over the last few weeks.

He explained: “What we have done is scrape the track bed all the way to the existing railway bridge, depositing 750 tonnes of ballast, put in new drains, and cut back the bank, so that is now ready to accept track.

“The bridge deck is going to be built in a single piece, at McIntosh plant in Echt, and transported to site and lifted in one lift.

“As always we are deeply indebted to Bert McIntosh for providing all the machinery and workers and enthusiasm.”

The next crucial phase is construction of the concrete abutments, expected to take place during March and April.

A two-three month timescale is being estimated for installing the new bridge.

Mr McGhie added: “We are co-ordinating with the Leys Estate and Banchory Paths Association. During current and subsequent phases we’re urging caution for path users, a temporary path has been established to keep users away from the construction work.”

The society is looking to spend £40-50,000 in that time on the project.

Volunteer Michael Rasmussen, a retired architect and responsible for planning aspects, said walkers had been extremely supportive.

He added: “While we have been working, we have had maybe 98% of people walking past giving their support.

“There is tremendous enthusiasm for the railway.”

Volunteers have carried out masonry restoration work on the old bridge over previous years.

However, it can’t be used for rail track until the new structure, designed by Fairhurst, is in place.

Among those keeping a close eye on the work is retired civil and railway engineer Ian Ross.

He said: “It is quite remarkable to think that this is the first bridge to be constructed on the Deeside line since 1853.”

Creation and construction of the new bridge has been enabled by the donation of 16-metre steel beams by Shell Expro, meeting its strategy for re-use of surplus materials in this case from the Brent Abandonment Project.

When completed, the Bennie Bridge will be the new route for the Deeside Way.