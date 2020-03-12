Deeside ‘special’ to be served by celebrity chef

Celebrity chef Aiden Byrne will support The Prince’s Foundation by serving up a special six-course tasting menu at Rothesay Rooms in Ballater.

The star of television’s The Great British Menu and the youngest winner of the coveted Michelin Star, will cater for a select number of guests on Thursday, March 19.

He will lend his skills to benefit the Foundation, which runs the Ballater restaurant, and the nearby tearoom and bistro The Carriage.

Aiden and sous-chef John Bentley will prepare a host of dishes, alongside Rothesay Rooms executive chef Ross Cochrane and his team.

In keeping with The Prince’s Foundation’s sustainable approach, ingredients will be sourced locally, including nasturtium leaves from Artisan Grower in Insch and the croquette meat from Balnault Farm in Crathie.

Aiden said: “I’m looking forward to coming to Ballater with John to prepare some strong powerful dishes alongside Ross and his team.

“With the six courses, I want to take the diners on a bit of a journey through dishes that I’ve developed over a number of years.”

He added: “We try to stay true to a classical flavour combination, flavours that have been around forever. They’re tried and tested, but we play with the cooking techniques and textures.

“John and I will come out and talk about each individual course as it is served, spending time with the guests.

“We cook from the heart and we don’t focus on food trends and fads, instead aiming to extract big, bold flavours from the ingredients available to us.”

Fifty guests will tuck into the mouth-watering dishes at 7pm.