Dolls team ‘tea’ up fundraising spectacular

A Deeside group has given a cash boost to a local dementia support charity.

All Dolled Up gathered over £11,000 from a fundraising event in aid of Banchory’s Forget Me Not Club (FMNC).

The sell-out ladies’ afternoon tea was attended by more than 200 in Raemoir House who enjoyed fashion, shopping, music and good company.

With community support, the Dolled Up team involved many people connected to FMNC either through volunteering or clients of the service they provide.

Event organiser and founder Angela Christie said they were delighted with the success of the fundraiser and thanked everyone who had supported it.

She told the Piper: “The event started in 2017 after the loss of our grandad, who suffered from dementia.

“We heard about the amazing support the club provides in our local community and we are in awe of the centre and its facilities.

“The impact of the service is such a lifeline to clients and their families and we immediately knew we would like to be involved with the charity.”

In the three years of fundraising for the club, All Dolled Up has raised just under £21,000.

FMNC general manager Eunice Gardyne said: “We are very humbled with the support we have received from All Dolled Up team, the hard work and time that they all put in to this event each year raising funds for our ‘wee charity with the big heart’.

“The fantastic amount raised will help fund new provisions for our service users, providing more stimulation through activities and exercise and also look at ways to support us making the community a more dementia-friendly environment.”