Drumoak vet room project complete

The Scottish SPCA has recently completed the expansion of its equine vet room at the Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

The project at Drumoak was made possible through donations and staff involvement from oil companies Apache and Bumi Armada.

Room alterations were funded by the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

The work was carried out by Sunnyside Construction of Drumoak.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was founded 180 years ago and one of its first aims was to improve the welfare of cart horses.

Centre staff are delighted with the new facility.

Manager Graeme Innes said: “We are so grateful to the organisations for helping to expand our equine vet room.

“This project has been very well received by staff and vets as it allows us to work more freely and safely when examining and treating the equines in our care.

“Many of the horses arrive in our care unhandled or very nervous.”

He added: “Apache donated equine stocks and special equine scales were donated by funds from Bumi Armada.

“It was a fantastic effort from all involved and this will help us provide horses with the best possible care on their way to finding new homes.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation, or is interested in rehoming an animal from the Drumoak centre, should contact the animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Demand for Scottish SPCA services is at an all-time high.

Last year the animal helpline received nearly a quarter of a million calls.

Its inspectors attended more than 85,000 incidents and over 19,000 animals were cared for across its nine animal and rescue and rehoming centres and national wildlife rescue centre.

Donations are vital because the charity receives no government funding.