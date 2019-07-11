Electric bikes initiative in Deeside

Mid Deeside Community Trust is launching the hire of electric bicycles to the community and visitors.

The benefits of physical activity on overall health and mental wellbeing are significant and the trust supports any group wanting to organise taster sessions or team building events.

To book an eBike contact Gail Amey on 013398 85222 or co-ordinator@mid-deeside.org.uk.

Electric bikes give people all the freedom and benefits of cycling, with a little extra assistance. They offer an emission free alternative mode of transport.

The trust recently supported an event held by young@heartdeeside, a network for older people in Aboyne, Ballater, Braemar and surrounding areas.

The organisation is one of the first groups to use the new community E-Bikes.

Recently, ten members of the network enjoyed a morning of tuition and cycling along the Deeside Way.

Every ability was catered for and all safety equipment and tuition was provided by Mid Deeside Community Trust.

young@heartdeeside organiser Aileen Longino said: “What a fantastic community facility to have on our doorstep. All our members thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“The E-bikes are of a very high standard and the support we got from Mid-Deeside Community Trust was excellent.

“We will certainly be using these E-bikes on a regular basis and we are looking at confidence courses for older people with the help of Cycling Scotland.”

Anyone interested can email membership@youngatheartdeeside.org.uk.

The E-bikes will be on the Green at the Aboyne Farmers’ Market on Saturday (July 13) and again on August 10 and September 14 for a Give-It-A-Go promotion.