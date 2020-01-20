Ethan taps into competition success

A local pupil has been presented with an award at a special ceremony at the Scottish Parliament in recognition of his creative efforts to highlight the importance of using water wisely.

Ethan Robertson, of Craigievar School, was among 13 winners of the 2020 Scarf school calendar competition.

They were presented with a certificate by Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary John Swinney, who congratulated the children on their creativity and awareness of the issue.

Supported for the second year by Scottish Water, the competition asked primary-aged children to illustrate ways in which water, energy and money can be saved by using water wisely.

The youngsters could either draw a picture, painting, take a photo or write an illustrated poem. More than 600 entries were received.

For the past 16 years social enterprise Scarf (Save Cash and Reduce Fuel) has been running the competition to encourage children to consider energy use in the home and to nurture a generation of energy-conscious individuals who will be the leaders and decision-makers of the future.

Thane Lawrie, chief executive of Scarf, said: “It is our children who will inherit our climate and, as evidenced by the global Climate Strike movement, we know they have a desire to be heard and we’re proud to be able to give them another platform through this competition.

“This year’s competition attracted brilliant entries from across the region and we are delighted to have been able to celebrate the creativity of these youngsters and their engagement in the importance of being conscious of the energy we use on a daily basis.”

Brian Lironi, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs director, added: “A huge amount of energy goes into making and transporting Scotland’s great tasting tapwater to homes and businesses so it is vital that everyone uses it wisely.

“We are delighted to continue our work with Scarf to encourage our young people to value the water on which Scotland depends.”