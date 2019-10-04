Euro ‘summit’ for Aboyne students

A group of pupils and staff from Aboyne Academy are preparing for a visit to the village’s twin, Martignas-sur-Jalle, near Bordeaux.

Aboyne Twinning Association and the school have joined forces to support 18 fourteen and fifteen-year-olds, accompanied by two teachers, who are taking part in a European project.

The programme will run between Sunday, October 13, and Sunday, October 20.

The N8 project will also involve 18 French pupils of the same age from Martignas Academy, 18 Greek pupils from the local school in Nafpilo (Greece) and the same number from a school in Santa Cruz de Bezana (Spain).

The Aboyne delegation will stay in Martignas with families who have children at the local academy

Gareth Webb, teacher of English and trip leader, said: “It’s critical, now more than ever, that our young people foster positive relationships with our European partners and this trip provides a perfect opportunity to do just that.”

Twinning Association chairman Gavin Jones added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for 18 young adults from Aboyne Academy to travel to France and share ideas, culture, goals with young-adults from France, Spain and Greece - and we are very grateful for our members for funding this.

“It is also great that both the academy and the primary school in Aboyne is engaging and involving our young internationally from a young age through the twinning association. This is only made possible by the generosity of people who live in Deeside.”

The goal of the project is to develop a sense of belonging and awareness of core European characteristics.

It will be marked by balanced participation in sport, civic education, fine arts and history, science, modern languages, history, geography and maths, building towards a balanced appreciation of diversity in citizenship, cultural development, sustainable development modern languages.

Time has been reserved to encourage the students to take a different outlook with each delegate country responsible for organising a typical half-day showcasing customs and culture, approach to climate change challenges, environment and heritage from their own country.

Anna, one of the Aboyne students taking part, said: “We will get to meet lots of new people and it’s an immersion into a new culture and language. This is especially useful when we are studying these languages at school.”