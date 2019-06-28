Ex-Crossroads pupils all set for a reunion

Final preparations are being made for a reunion later this month of pupils of a former Deeside primary school.

The get-together for classmates at Crossroads in Durris is to be held this Saturday (June 29), in Kirkton Hall.

The idea came from Linda Ross, who spoke to school friend Isobel Leith about organising a gathering of their old pals.

Linda and Isobel attended Crossroads from 1958-65. Crossroads and Woodlands schools amalgamated in 2000 to become Durris Primary, with Crossroads becoming a nursery.

The day’s programme will include a visit to the former school from 11am-1pm and a buffet lunch from 1-5pm at Kirkton Hall.

Linda told the Piper: “We have over 80 people already coming to the reunion so it promises to be a really good day. We still require people to confirm that they are definitely coming so that numbers for the buffet lunch can be finalised. The cost for the day is £12.”

For further details contact either Linda on 01224 636236 or Isobel Leith (nee Milne) on 01467 632858, no later than June 25, or visit the Crossroads reunion page.