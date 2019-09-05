Floral features transform Crathes

A newly-formed group has been hard at work transforming the appearance of a Deeside community.

Crathes-In-Flower (CIF) has introduced planters, fence boxes and beds of wild flowers along the verges on Slug Road, and the project has been widely praised.

The initiative began nearly a year ago when the new group was formed.

CIF chair, Ada Renwick, told the Piper: “For years I have always wanted something floral here in Crathes, especially seeing them in local communities like Culter and Banchory.

“I thought we should be able to do that as well.”

Ada got some local residents together to form a group and the project got under way.

The plants were supplied by Aberdeenshire Council through Crathes, Durris and Drumoak Community Council, and funding was secured from the Durris windfarm and private donations.

Planters, fence boxes and beds of wild flowers have been placed at various locations along Slug Road.

She said: “To do our bit for the environment played a great part in this initiative and besides that, we all love to see a colourful display of flowers in our local area.

“All planters and flower beds are maintained by volunteers.

“We were fortunate to secure funding from the Durris windfarm and private donations. We also have to say a bi thank you to TLC Potatoes who gifted us many trailer loads full of compost”

All materials were locally sourced and built by Inchmarlo Community Workshop.

Ada said: “In the future we would like to extend this project into the wider Crathes area and we therefore need help.

“Our funds dried up a while ago, so we would very much appreciate any donation to our community project so that we can maintain and extend flower displays throughout the year and the area.”

People are being encouraged to identify suitable places for a planter or wild flower beds.

For more information contact CIF@crathes.com.