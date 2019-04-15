Friends carry caber to summit of Munro

An Aboyne businessman and a group of friends successfully carried a caber to the summit of a Munro to raise funds for his sister, who has a form of brittle bone disease.

Stephen Reid and pals recently took the Aboyne Games’ caber, two at a time, from Glen Tanar to the top of 3000ft Mount Keen in foggy conditions.

Stephen’s sister, Nicola, has a severe degenerative condition called hypophosphatemia.

He is aiming to buy her a disability vehicle and the fundraising has so far brought in nearly £6000.

Nicola, who lives in Renfrewshire, suffered a broken neck in a road crash involving her adapted van while returning from Deeside last year.

Without specialist equipment such as hoists, a powered wheelchair and an adapted vehicle, she is unable to get around as she would like.

Stephen, director of Aboyne business Concept Wetrooms Ltd, said of the caber lift: “It was very successful.

“We had a good turnout on the day which was foggy with poor visibility in places.

“It’s a reasonably well established path up there and the snow cover wasn’t too deep. It was still bare enough in places that you could follow.

“We’ve been up there a good few times so we know our way around.”

The team carried the caber up the mountain in relay format.

Stephen added: “Two people at a time were carrying it on their shoulders for the most part of the walk.

“When we got to the steeper, rocky part of the summit it was all hands on just to get the thing there.

“It was a really good feeling when we got to the top and we had a saltire strapped on to the caber which we raised and had a wee dram.”

The plan is to purchase a second-hand disability vehicle for Nicola.