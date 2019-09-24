Games fundraiser benefits local groups

Aboyne Highland Games has served up the first round of grant funding from the successful Tapas and Tipples charity event held in August.

Guests attending the afternoon event, which was held on the Friday before the annual Highland games, helped raise more than £3500 for good causes and games organisers have announced the initial beneficiaries.

Five local groups have each received £400 in the first tranche of grants to be distributed.

Groups benefiting are Aboyne After School Club, Aboyne and Mid-Deeside Community Shed, Aboyne Wriggles and Giggles Parent Toddler Group, Allachburn Amenities – a fund for residents at Allachburn Care Home – and The Seed Box, a horticultural and outdoor therapy centre based at Ballogie.

They were presented with cheques by the organisers of the fundtraisers, Morag McBeath, secretary of Aboyne Highland Games, and Karen Smith.

Morag said: “Our Tapas and Tipples afternoon was a huge success and raised a fantastic amount for local groups and good causes.

“The five groups benefiting through this initial round of grant funding provide valuable support to people of all ages living in Aboyne and the surrounding area.

“These donations will assist them in running their services and help fund the purchase of new materials for activities. Aboyne Highland Games is very pleased to have supported these groups with these awards.”

More than 130 guests filled the games marquee on Aboyne Green and were served with a selection of Scottish tapas.

A large raffle was held, which featured donations from a number of local businesses.

An additional round of grant funding will be announced in the spring. This will see the remaining proceeds from the Tapas and Tipples afternoon, along with donations collected by the Rotary Club of Aboyne and Upper Deeside at Aboyne Highland Games, distributed to other local groups and good causes.