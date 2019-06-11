Games give charities a major boost

Four North-east groups are benefitting from grants distributed by the organisers of Aboyne Highland Games.

A total of £2,000 has been awarded as part of the popular event’s annual grant-giving programme.

1st Aboyne Scouts received £500 which will help fund a trip to Switzerland this summer.

A grant to community group Switched On Aboyne will assist it in ensuring the village’s Christmas lights shine brightly over festive season.

Mid Deeside Community Trust will use its donation to aid further restoration of the Aboyne Fountain.

The final recipient is the charity Charlie House, which provides support to babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Games chairman Alistair Grant said: “Aboyne Highland Games is rooted in the local community.

“A huge number of individuals, businesses and organisations assist us in ensuring everything runs smoothly in the village on the first Saturday in August and we greatly value that support.

“This year’s four beneficiaries mean that once again people of all ages are benefitting from the success of Aboyne Highland Games, which itself appeals to all age groups.”