House plan for former hotel site in Ballater

A former Ballater hotel could be taken down to make way for a new home.

An application has been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council to build a five-bedroom property following the demolition of the Glen Lui Hotel and outbuildings on Invercauld Road. It also states that a number of trees on the site would be removed.

A report lodged with the application says the number of hotels in Ballater has “decreased over a 20-year period” and there are currently only three hotels open in the village.

It adds that several of the remaining hotels in a 20-mile radius are on the market “having been for sale for a period of years” with prices “significantly reduced” having found no buyers.

The report goes on to state that bringing the Glen Lui Hotel to a four-star standard would cost approximately £5.25 million.

Three previous planning applications regarding the hotel site had been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council back in 2005.

Two of these plans included the demolition of the hotel for the creation of flatted blocks, the first for 40 units and the second for 33. However both applications were later withdrawn.

Meanwhile, planning permission is being sought to create a new trekking centre near Aboyne.

Proposals by Highlands Unbridled state that the disused Murley Steading at Ballogie would form the new centre.

The steading would be renovated to feature a tack room, feed room, isolation stables, general purpose stalls and a number of storage rooms including one for hay and straw.

The existing vehicular access to the site would remain, however a new parking area would be created.